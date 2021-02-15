Better East Texas: Texas schools rule

(KLTV/KTRE) - As the new year begins, there is always an awareness of schools beginning a new semester, but we are also reminded of the eventuality of school being out for spring break and then recessed for the summer.
One year ago, schools were in a mode of classroom teaching that had been in place for decades. And then spring break happened and many schools – most schools – did not return to class. Over the summer and into last fall, districts developed new plans and while many started the year virtually, most migrated to in-person teaching again. They did it for the students’ sake. There were still some unknowns but the welfare of the students, drove everyone to find a way. And it has paid off.
This was the experience here and across much of Texas. But it wasn’t and still isn’t the case in many school districts across the U-S. Teachers unions, school boards, politicians have all managed to disregard the priority of the welfare of the students. And thus, many students have been out of the classroom for almost a year.
They aren’t looking forward to spring break – they probably don’t know what to look forward to. Now, medical data does not suggest that schools should be open without elements of safety in place, but thousands of school districts have found a way to resume teaching. We have rediscovered that school is so much more than just the classroom experience. Buts that’s where it starts.
We should all be thankful for the way our school districts and teachers handled this challenge and put our children first, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
