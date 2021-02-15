Better East Texas: Texas schools rule

One year ago, schools were in a mode of classroom teaching that had been in place for decades. And then spring break happened and many schools – most schools – did not return to class. Over the summer and into last fall, districts developed new plans and while many started the year virtually, most migrated to in-person teaching again. They did it for the students’ sake. There were still some unknowns but the welfare of the students, drove everyone to find a way. And it has paid off.