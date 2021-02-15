City of Lufkin opening convention center as emergency shelter

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin will be opening its convention center at 5 pm Monday as an emergency shelter for those without power.
The city said those who need shelter may come to the center located at 601 N. 2nd St. There will be cots, blankets, water and food available. People need not call ahead.
The shelter will be open on a space-available basis and can only provide congregate sheltering.
Anyone coming to the Convention Center must wear a face covering and be subject to COVID-19 screening.
Anyone having COVID-19, or symptoms of the virus, is advised to seek medical help and screening prior to coming to the Convention Center.
Anyone accepted for shelter at the Convention Center must sign a release and waiver regarding COVID-19.
