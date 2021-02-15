First Alert: Extremely cold and frigid air expected overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A Hard Freezing Warning is in place for all of East Texas tonight as some partial clearing of our skies tonight and a thick coat of snow and ice remaining on the ground will lead to our coldest night in over 31 years in East Texas. We are forecasting an average low temperature of 5°.
Tuesday will be a day in which we will be in and out of the clouds. Despite some sunshine, it will still be a day in which we remain below freezing all day long, hampering any chances of melting taking place in our part of the state.
We will then to our attention to our next winter storm, which is set to move in on Wednesday. Unlike the past bout of wintry precipitation this weekend, this storm will bring a different threat, one that is more concerning since it will have less snow and more ice with it.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be near freezing, and it is possible, some areas may briefly climb above that freezing mark. Any precipitation ongoing with temperatures above freezing will lend to a cold rain. However, I suspect most areas will be at or slightly below freezing, which means freezing rain will be our ultimate concern this time around.
This will lead to more notable ice accumulations of around a quarter-of-an-inch, with some areas possibly getting close to a half-inch of ice. If this pans out, then we will have some major issues on our hands since the ice buildup will likely lead to more widespread power outages and even more treacherous driving conditions.
The last of our wintry precipitation will move out by lunchtime on Thursday, setting us up for another hard freeze on Friday morning in which we will drop into the middle teens.
Once we get into Friday afternoon, everyone will finally climb out of the freeze as highs rebound into the lower 40′s under lots of sunshine.
This sunshine will be the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel as the return of southerly winds this weekend will aid in a nice thawing out process. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50′s before we climb into the middle 60′s by Sunday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.