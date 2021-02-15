Potential new biomass plant coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A new biomass plant company is coming to Lufkin. It will be located on 2001 Kurth Drive, off of Sellers Road.
East Texas News Weekend’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with a city official about potential new life coming to a current eyesore.
Jefferson Enterprise Energy has committed to invest over $150 million into the community.
“They have chosen Lufkin. It’s going to be at the old, abandoned power plant, and they’re going to be a recyclable, renewable energy company,” said Bob Samford, Lufkin’s development director.
Samford said they are full steam ahead on the project and expect many changes to the 40-acre property.
“They have promised to hire at least 100 full-time employees, and we utilize over 200 contracting employees during the life of the project,” Samford added. “There is a possibility of a Phase 2, which is very exciting. It could mean additional jobs in relation to the facility.”
According to Samford, the new biomass company is based in The Woodlands and has projects all over the United States.
“They also plan to capitalize on Lufkin’s announcement of being a foreign trade zone on their Phase 2. So, it is just another testament of the way we are handling ourselves,” said Samford.
Samford says they have a 4B meeting planned on Tuesday to discuss the Jefferson tax abatement.
“I think the future is very bright for the Lufkin economy. We are well-positioned. We have the demographics. We have the employees that are ready,” Samford explained. “We have colleges. We have got the right mixture of whatever it is going to take to succeed. And we just need to stay positive and continue to be ready when the opportunity knocks.”
The Jefferson Enterprise Energy Company plans to start up in 2023.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.