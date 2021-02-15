UIL working on plan to accommodate playoff basketball teams affected by winter storms

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League is evaluating their options for schools that are in the basketball playoffs and also affected by sever winter weather.
The girls Area round and Regional Quarterfinals were set to take place this week with the Area round set to finish on February 16 and and the third round set to take place February 18-20. Boys high school teams had to have their district certification for playoff seeding completed by Tuesday with their Bi-District playoff games starting on February 18.
“With wintery conditions delaying basketball games, UIL will be extending certification deadlines,” UIL Communications Coordinator Julia Atkins said in a statement to KTRE Monday morning. “Once we know more about when travel conditions will improve, UIL will communicate extensions to facilitate girls basketball playoff rounds and the completion of boys basketball district play.”
While the UIL does not know how an altered playoff schedule would look, the organization has said that coin flips will not be a method used to decide a game winner.
“We will release a plan that allows for games to be played once more information is available related to the weather,” Atkins said. “Schools who are able to safely travel and complete games should do so according to the posted certification deadlines.”
The Championship Round for the girls teams is set to take place March 5-6. The Boys championship games will take place March 12-13.
