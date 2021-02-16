Significant ice storm will bring notable impacts to Piney Woods for mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our stretch of First Alert Weather Days continues as our second round of wintry precipitation will be moving in late tonight and through the day on Wednesday. Unlike round one, this round will consist of a different type of wintry precipitation as we go from a snow and sleet event to one of sleet and freezing rain.
This second round of wintry precipitation has led to the issuance of another Winter Storm Warning for all of our KTRE viewing area. It begins at 6 p.m. this evening and runs through 12 noon on Thursday.
The freezing rain part of this equation is more concerning because that means the precipitation will come down in liquid form, looking relatively harmless. However, with our surface temperatures likely to remain at or below the freezing mark, again, tomorrow, this will lead to a coating of ice that will form on top of the snowpack that already exists.
Furthermore, this layer of ice may become prevalent enough to accumulate on trees and power lines.
This will lead to more notable ice accumulations of around a quarter-of-an-inch, with some areas possibly getting close to a half-inch of ice. If this pans out, then we will have some major issues on our hands since the ice buildup will likely lead to more widespread power outages and even more treacherous driving conditions on our East Texas roadways.
The last of our wintry precipitation will move out by the early morning hours on Thursday. However, with us being in the deep freeze through Friday morning, melting will not really get underway until we climb into the 40′s on Friday afternoon under a return to sunshine.
