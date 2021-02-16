First Alert: A significant winter storm set to move in for our mid-week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It was nice to see the sunshine today, but even that fire ball in the sky could not get us above freezing.
It will not be as frigid tonight as overnight lows drop into the lower 20′s with a 70% chance of sleet and freezing rain moving in toward dawn.
Wednesday will be the return of wintry precipitation as we have a 100% chance of freezing rain and possible sleet taking place throughout the first half of the day. Daytime highs may get close to the freezing mark in the afternoon.
Unlike the past bout of wintry precipitation this weekend, this storm coming in tomorrow will bring a different threat, one that is more concerning since it will have less snow and more ice with it.
Any precipitation ongoing with temperatures above freezing will lend to a cold rain. However, I suspect most areas will be at or slightly below freezing during the day, which means freezing rain will be our ultimate concern this time around.
This will lead to more notable ice accumulations of around a quarter-of-an-inch, with some areas possibly getting close to a half-inch of ice. If this pans out, then we will have some major issues on our hands since the ice buildup will likely lead to more widespread power outages and even more treacherous driving conditions.
The last of our wintry precipitation will be out of here by early Thursday, leading to leftover clouds and cold, northwesterly winds for the rest of the day.
Some clearing of the skies Thursday night will lead to another hard freeze as lows drop into the middle-to-upper 10′s in Deep East Texas.
Once we get into Friday afternoon, everyone will finally climb out of the freeze as highs rebound into the lower 40′s under lots of sunshine. This will finally get our melting process underway.
This sunshine will be the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel as the return of southerly winds this weekend will aid in a nice thawing out process. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50′s before we climb into the middle 60′s by Sunday.
