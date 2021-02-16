Lufkin shelter offers relief from extreme cold

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In some instances the Lufkin shelter inside the Pitser Garrison Convention Center is offering life saving relief.
Linda Shoemaker takes care of her 101 year-old grandmother and the pair lost electricity on Monday.
“We got here Monday night right before dark,” Shoemaker said. “We had blankets and a heater and then we lost power. Mother said, ‘I am going to stay home and cover up with all my quilts.’ I said, ‘mother you can freeze in the middle of the night.’ We had to find some place to go and this is our first time being in a shelter.”
The pair were two of 25 people that were in the shelter Monday afternoon.
“I had no where else to go,” Brenda Anthony said. “We had no power last night and the phone was dead. My brother asked around and was told to check here. My brother brought me here. I thank God and the city for the shelter.”
The Shelter is providing a cot and blanket to anyone who needs relief from the cold. Food is also being provided. People who arrive are asked a COVID-19 questionnaire. The city also has testing capabilities if there is a need for that as well. The people who have sought help in the shelter have experienced cold before but this cold is on another level.
“It is like a freezer that you put your cold meat in,” Virgil Heinrich said. “Every room in the house was that way because of no electricity and no heat. “I thank God every day that he looks out for people in tough times.”
The Shelter will accept people at any time of day but there is a no leaving policy from 7 pm - 7 am.
