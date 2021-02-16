PCA Lady Wolves looking to continue historic season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pineywoods Community Academy Lad y Wolves made history last week with a 56-41 win over Warren, clinching the school’ first ever playoff win.
PCA will now face Anderson-Shiro in the Are Round but it is unclear when that game will happen due to unsafe road conditions in the region.
The win over Warren came in only their third ever playoff appearance. The school added girls basketball in 2012.
”We had the butterflies with everything going on but we knew we had a chance to make history,” head coach Nick Myers said. They just wanted to go out and prove it because we knew we were good enough.”
The team was lifted by Isabella Stanley who hit several key three-pointers in the second half of the win over Warren.
”It was fun,” Stanley said. “I finally got my shot back. I had been missing it for a couple of games. Plus my family was able to come. I just wanted to show out for them because that was really the first game they have been to.”
The team has seen up and downs the past few years but this year seemed different. They were in the race for the 21-3A district title up until the final week of regular season games.
“It is a confidence booster,” Mercedes Winn said. “It shows us we can do whatever we put our mind to.”
”We really see each other’s flaws and know how we can fix it,” Zoey Kelley said. “We strengthen ourselves through each other.”
With the team being a 3-seed they know they are not getting a lot of attention as a contender and they are okay being overlooked.
”We have never had a playoff win before this so I think we are an underdog in every one’s eyes,” Myers said.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.