SWEPCO resumes rolling outages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At 7 a.m., SWEPCO, the Southwestern Electric Power Co. began temporarily interrupting power to parts of its service territory in an emergency procedure prompted by extreme winter temperatures.
SWEPCO is rotating the areas affected by the controlled outages so customers are not without service for more than a few hours whenever possible. System and weather conditions could delay the amount of time required to restore service in some cases.
The action was taken at the direction of the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), the regional organization that manages the electric grid across 17 central and western U.S. states.
