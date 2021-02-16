Warming centers open across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the freezing weather continues and many are left without power, warming centers have begun to open their doors to those in need across the region.
While amenities and services vary from location to location, all are a place to warm up and many offer space for sleeping and in some cases even washing clothes and cooking. Below is a list of available warming centers in East Texas. More will be added as additional information becomes available.
TYLER
- Salvation Army - 633 N. Broadway Ave, 75706
- Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department - 16759 FM14, 75706
WHITEHOUSE
- Whitehouse First Assembly of God - 502 TX-110, 75791
LONGVIEW
- Longview Fire Station #1 - 200 S. Center St., 75601. COVID-19 precautions must be followed. Masks will be provided to those who need one and social distancing will be enforced.
PALESTINE
- Hope Station - 919 South Magnolia Street, 75801
NACOGDOCHES
- GODTEL - 323 Moody St. Lufkin, 75901
LUFKIN
- Lufkin Convention & Visitor’s Bureau - 601 N. 2nd St, 75901
ARP
- Old Arp Fire Station - 107 W. Longview St., 75750. Priority will be given to the elderly, disabled and those needing to charge medical devices.
CROCKETT
- Crockett Civic Center - 1100 Edmiston Dr., 75835
JASPER
- Faith Temple Church - 650 Pollard St., 75951
KIRBYVILLE
- First Baptist Church - 105 N Barrow Ave., TX 75956
NEWTON
- Howard Civic Center - 213 Court St., Newton , TX 75966
COOPER
- Delta County Civic Center - 221 E. Bonham Ave., 75432
