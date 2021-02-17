City of Lufkin officials ask for public’s help in identifying, stopping water leaks

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin city officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating leaks in an effort to restore pressure to the system.
“To re-establish our water supply, it is imperative that citizens locate leaks at their homes and businesses and either repair them or turn the water off at the meter,” said Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the City of Lufkin.
“We are continuing to pump water into the system, but due to these leaks at private homes and businesses, the system is unable to keep up with the demand. On any given day, the city can produce 17 million gallons of water. Even during high usage times like the summer months, the demand typically does exceed 14 million gallons a day. Demand at this time of year typically does not exceed 7 million gallons a day.”
Pebsworth said that due to being on backup power, the city is unable to run at 17 million gallons a day, even on backup power.
“That is what tells us we have a MAJOR issue with leaks at private homes and businesses,” Pebsworth said. “Please help us identify these leaks so we can get our water levels back up and service restored.”
If residents locate a leak or have issues turning off the water meter, call the city’s non-emergency number at 936-633-0356. Someone will be sent to help turn it off as quickly as possible.
Jason Arnold, Lufkin’s city manager, said a series of leaks has caused to pressure dwindle to the point where there is not enough to distribute water to residents.
“The little bit of water that was trickling through the system that was just what left in those elevated tanks. There is now not enough water to push through the system to get to residents’ homes,” said Arnold. “What we’re doing right now, we’re identifying leaks and getting things isolated, looking to making sure there is nothing major on our side to repair.”
Arnold said that any residents who do still have water dripping or otherwise properly coming through their faucets should turn their faucets off in an effort to curb the issue.
“If you have water trickling, it would help if it were off. Any water being used, we need it to be shut off,” Arnold said. “We are going to get water back as soon as we can.”
