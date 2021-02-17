Electric officials stress generator safety

HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Electric officials are reminding those who use a generator during the frigid conditions to make sure it is used properly for your safety and the line workers who are out on power lines.
They said to never connect a standby generator into your home’s electric system.
Rusk County Electric Cooperative General Manager Rhett Reid said for those stationary generators try to use an approved generator transfer switch, that way it keeps your house circuits separate from the electric co-op.
“If they are running a generator, we ask that they only use a preferred transfer switch,” Reid said. “A lot of members do not know that back feeding a distribution transformer will supply the same voltage. That our power source generators do. That’s very dangerous to our linemen.”
Reid said that switch should be installed by a professional electrician.
Officials said for those portable generators, start the generator first before connecting electric appliances and use a heavy-duty extension cord to connect those electric appliances to the outlet on the generator.
They also suggest to setup and run your generator in a well-ventilated area outside the home, away from your garage, doors windows and vents. The carbon monoxide generated is deadly.
