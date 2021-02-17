First Alert: Freezing rain to move out tonight, but the icy roads remain

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The ice accumulations have been around a quarter to a half-an-inch, which has led to widespread power outages as well as some downed trees from the weight of the ice weighing down on our vegetation.
The freezing rain has wound down now that the deeper moisture is shifting east of our region this evening.
We still, however, have lots of ice buildup on power lines, trees, and on sidewalks that will re-freeze tonight as temperatures drop down into the upper 20′s across the Piney Woods.
Thursday will be cloudy and cold, but we will manage to climb above freezing, with highs in the middle 30′s. I do have you down for a 30% chance of freezing drizzle or a few snow flurries, but accumulations, if any, should be very minor and not amount to much.
We will then go back into the deep freeze Thursday night as partial clearing of the skies may lead to some freezing fog as lows drop into the upper teens. This will come close to a record low, which is 16-degrees.
Friday will be our first notable day of taking steps in the right direction as we will see a partly-to-mostly sunny sky and highs around 40. This will get the melting process underway.
The last of our wintry precipitation will be out of here by early Thursday, leading to leftover clouds and cold, northwesterly winds for the rest of the day.
Some clearing of the skies Thursday night will lead to another hard freeze as lows drop into the middle-to-upper 10′s in Deep East Texas.
Once we get into Friday afternoon, everyone will finally climb out of the freeze as highs rebound into the lower 40′s under lots of sunshine. This will finally get our melting process underway.
We will then have one more deep freeze Friday night into Saturday morning where another record low is in jeopardy of going down. Look for wake-up temperatures on Saturday to be in the lower 20′s before climbing to near 50-degrees under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.
This sunshine will be the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel as the return of southerly winds this weekend will aid in a nice thawing out process.
