First Alert: Freezing rain will create significant icing conditions on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our second round of wintry precipitation will be moving in late tonight and through the day on Wednesday. Unlike round one, this round will consist of a different type of wintry precipitation as we go from a mainly snow and sleet event to one of sleet and freezing rain.
This will lead to more notable ice accumulations of around a quarter-of-an-inch, with some areas possibly getting close to a half-inch of ice. If this pans out, then we will have some major issues on our hands since the ice buildup will likely lead to more widespread power outages and even more treacherous driving conditions.
The last of our wintry precipitation will be out of here by early Thursday, leading to leftover clouds and cold, northwesterly winds for the rest of the day.
Some clearing of the skies Thursday night will lead to another hard freeze as lows drop into the middle-to-upper 10′s in Deep East Texas.
Once we get into Friday afternoon, everyone will finally climb out of the freeze as highs rebound into the lower 40′s under lots of sunshine. This will finally get our melting process underway.
This sunshine will be the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel as the return of southerly winds this weekend will aid in a nice thawing out process. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50′s before we climb into the middle 60′s by Sunday.
