Lufkin police, fire departments continuously responding to weather-related issues

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin first responders are working overtime during the current winter weather crisis, and they have some requests and tips for residents of the city.
Ice-covered trees are falling on power lines, according to Jessia Pebsworth with the City of Lufkin, causing additional outages and fire hazards. If you see a downed line, call the city’s non-emergency number, 936-633-0356. Pebsworth stressed the importance of not approaching or attempting to drive under these lines.
Officers are responding to alarm calls all over town, as well, due to power and water-related issues, she said.She asked that residents not call dispatch about power outages and water pressure, as dispatchers are inundated right now due to downed lines and trees. They need to be able to answer those calls, she said. And, of course, they can’t help with the power and water outage issues, anyway.
Pebsworth said there was a house fire this morning in the 1100 block of Keltys Street. It was a pier and beam home, and it burned to the ground. No one was inside at the time.
There was another fire, related to a breaker-box, in the 800 block of McMullen Street. Firefighters were able to contain it to that area and the structure was saved.
Pebsworth said city officials continue to ask people to stay at home. In addition to icy and slushy roadways, there is now the added hazard of falling trees. Fewer vehicles on the road means it will be easier for emergency vehicles to get where they need to go.
She added that this morning, there was just enough ice in the trees to create line issues. At the same time, temperatures have warmed to above freezing, so officials are now seeing water issues that frozen lines had masked.
