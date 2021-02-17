Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 2-17-21

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! The wintry mix began around midnight last night and will continue throughout the day. Snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain will be heavy at times with ice accumulations of a quarter to half an inch and one to two inches of snow possible. The wintry mix will gradually come to an end this evening, but a few snow showers will be possible tomorrow, especially in Deep East Texas. Temperatures today stay in the 20s all day long and overnight tonight. Tomorrow afternoon, lower 30s are possible, but most places will still stay below freezing. Clouds gradually clear Friday and temperatures warm barely above freezing for a few hours. Friday’s temperatures along with the sunshine will begin the melting process, but much of the snow and ice will stick around until this weekend when temperatures warm back to the 40s and 50s.