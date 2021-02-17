SFA basketball team stuck in New Orleans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Men’s basketball team is feeling optimistic even though they have been stuck in New Orleans since this past Saturday.
The team left Nacogdoches on Saturday to New Orleans a day earlier than expected to beat the winter weather in East Texas. The plan was then to play the University of New Orleans Privateers on Monday and drive to Vicksburg, Mississippi after the game then into Conway, Arkansas on Tuesday to prepare for their Wednesday game against Central Arkansas. Shortly before the ‘Jacks took the floor against New Orleans the decision was made it was not safe enough to travel to Central Arkansas so the game was postponed. Now the team is waiting for roads to improve to the West of them so they can get back home for a Saturday game against Incarnate Word.
”The western half of [Louisiana] is shutdown and we can not get out of New Orleans to East Texas,” Head Coach Kyle Keller said. “We are stuck in New Orleans after our game yesterday. We are looking at different routs and hoping some of that stuff comes open tomorrow.”
The team is trying to keep everything as normal as possible. They are using a high school gym near their hotel in New Orleans to get in their scheduled practices. They are also getting in school work. This season has been a challenge. The team has seen 7 games out of conference canceled due to COVID-19. They have seen two conference games get adjusted due to the pandemic and now face this weather issue.
”I think these kids believe they are pretty bullet proof,” Keller said. “They have seen so much adversity and just faced it.”
The team is trying to remain optimistic as they push through to the final few games of their season. They look at the new challenge as just another step.
“I really wasn’t surprised,” SFA guard Roti Ware said. “I had my mind set that this could have happened. It is what it is.”
“I think we are being extra careful right now,” SFA guard David Kachelries said. I think when you look at what happened earlier in the week in Fort Worth we want to be extra careful.”
The players are also split on missing out on the snow and just getting a cold and dry New Orleans.
“I’ve seen a lot of people having some fun,” SFA guard Cameron Johnson said. “I wish I could be back to enjoy it. We are just following the COVID protocols and just doing stuff to our capability.”
”I am good on the snow,” Kachelries said. “I am from Pennsylvania. I have seen a lot of snow in my life. We are just ready to get back and play our next game.”
The ‘Jacks are set to play Incarnate Word in Nacogdoches on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
