SFA beef farm foreman work to protect livestock from the elements

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - So cold for so long, its a week well cared for livestock at SFA’s beef farm will survive thanks to beef farm supervisor Cobey Hendry.
“Well you gotta get out in it because when your taking care of livestock because I mean that’s your job, that’s what you do, they can’t always fend for themselves,” said Hendry.
Even before the first snowflake, Hendry is checking haybales, filling troughs, breaking up ice sheens and shutting off water lines.
“Because the last thing I want to do in 7 degree weather is you know having to be fixing a water line,” he said.
When the evening preps are done, Colby can head to the house to thaw out, the animals hunker down in other way.
“We’ve got some tree lines and wind breaks for them to get behind and then also with that bay ledge and hay, the way some of its been put out they’ve got some bedding that they can try and get down in,” Hendry said.
This time of year is calving season. Last night, Nacogdoches County rancher Doug Swinson carried a newborn to a warm stall. Cobey is hoping SFA’s cows will calve a bit later.
“Technically, they aren’t due until the 25th, I’m really hoping they hang onto the,” he said.
Low teens and single digits don’t come along very often, it’s a learning experience for Cobey.
“I’ve never dealt with temperatures this cold before so it’s a true adventure,” he said.
An adventure that requires stamina. A rancher’s job is not eight to five.
“Still go out and check on everything, make sure they got feed and you gotta make sure they got water especially since its gonna be so cold for so long, you got to make sure that your trawls are still busted open so they can get to them and everything so and then you try to curl up,” Hendry said.
