Southern Utilities Company implements water restrictions for its customers in Tyler, surrounding areas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Wednesday morning the Southern Utilities Company sent out a press release that due to inclement weather conditions they will be implementing Stage 2 Mandatory Water Restrictions.
The company is asking customers to restrict their water usage to drinking, cooking, bathing, and health-related uses only.
Southern Utilities say it is implementing this mandatory water restriction to ensure the continuance of services for all customers during this weather event.
The City of Whitehouse has issued a boil water notice due to decreased pressure in the water distribution system. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. We will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. Full notice is available at https://www.whitehousetx.org/.../585/Boil-Water-Notice-2172.
Alto Rural Water Supply Corp NOTICE. is issuing a boil water notice for everyone on our water system. Due to the weather conditions some of our wells have frozen up and we don’t know how long the boil water notice will last. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
The City of Lufkin has issued a boil water notice due to decreased pressure in the water distribution system. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. We will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water. WATER USAGE: The City of Lufkin’s water supply is CRITICALLY LOW. Citizens MUST reduce water usage until further notice. We’re currently distributing more water than we’re able to produce. If citizens do not immediately reduce usage, we will not have water to drip throughout the night. Our water production is limited for a few reasons - We’re on backup power for some of our plants. When you’re on backup power, you can’t produce at your top capacity by utilizing boosters. If you have a water leak at all, SHUT IT OFF. Walk your properties and businesses to check for leaks both inside and outside. If you need help turning it off, call our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356. We’ll come by and shut off the water at the meter for you. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates throughout the day.
Monarch Utilities is requesting your assistance in announcing a “Boil Water Notice” for our customers in the Coldspring Terrace Water System, Public Water System ID No. 2040031, located in San Jacinto County. Due to repeated power outages the system is unable to keep up with demand. Bacteriological samples will be collected as soon as conditions improve, and the utility would cancel the Boil Water Notice at that time. This notice affects all 125 customers.
