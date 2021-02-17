State Sen. Hughes: ‘It could be a matter of days’ before power is restored statewide

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Sen. Bryan Hughes said ERCOT has told legislators that it “could be a matter of days” before power is restored statewide, under a worst-case scenario.
Hughes said ERCOT said a best-case scenario has everyone back on the grid before the end of Tuesday and exercising rotating blackouts.
During the interview on East Texas Now on Tuesday, Hughes said 30,000 households in Smith County had lost power but that number is down to 16,000.
“That’s too many,” Hughes said. “We’re leaning hard on them. We’re asking tough questions about how this happened but we’re saving most of that for after everyone’s power is back on.”
Hughes said it was his understanding that a number of plants went offline when the rotating blackouts began early Monday.
“The also tell us if they add people back too quickly, they’ll shut down the whole grid,” Hughes said. “So they have to bring them back slowly.”
Hughes said different types of plants went down, but he fears government subsidies on wind energy have limited how much energy is available from other types of plants, like coal and nuclear.
