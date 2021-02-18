City of Livingston issues boil water notice

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Livingston has issued a boil water notice.
From the City of Livingston:
Due to the extreme weather conditions and the number of water main breaks and leaks, our system has become overwhelmed and our tank levels and pressure levels have reached the point where the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the system to notify all City of Livingston water customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction fo all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the city will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a similar manner to this notice.
This requirement will last for a minimum of 48 hours unless we are able to rescind the order sooner. Check city social media pages, visit www.cityoflivingston-tx.com, or call the city manager at 936-327-4311, or the public works director at 936-327-8391.
