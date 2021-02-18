City of Lufkin holds water drive as supply begins replenishment

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lukin’s water supply is recovering.
In an update sent out by the City of Lufkin’s communications director, Jessica Pebsworth, through the aid of local business owners and private citizens, industrial generators were brought in from Houston, ultimately allowing four water wells to begin pumping once more.
Pebsworth said officials believe water will return to City of Lufkin households by mid to late afternoon today. A boil water notice remains in effect.
“It is imperative that citizens continue to conserve water until we have all of our wells back up and fully functioning. We expect that to happen once power has been fully restored,” Pebsworth said.
The city also is coordinating with Brookshire Brothers on a water drive on the north side of the Pitser Garrison Convention Center (601 N. Second St.). Citizens can drive through and pick up two cases of water per vehicle at no cost. The drive will begin at 11 a.m. today. Road conditions are still icy and caution while driving is still heavily advised.
“We would like to take a moment to thank the people who made getting the generators here from Houston possible: Councilman Ward No. 4 Mark Hicks, Stephen Greak and Clay Keith,” said Pebsworth. “We also appreciate the continued tireless efforts of Oncor as they have been working closely with us through this process.”
Water conservation tips provided by the City of Lufkin include:
- Limit water use to necessities
- Take short showers
- Delay clothes washing if possible
- Don’t leave the water running while brushing your teeth
The city has also asked residents to continue to monitor homes and businesses for water leaks. As service returns, leaks that were masked by low water pressure and freezing temperatures will become evident.
