City of Lufkin says water has been turned back on

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: According to an emergency alert sent out from the City of Lufkin, water has been turned back on.
The alert said people and businesses should check for leaks as soon as possible. Those who need help with a leak are asked to call 633-0357.
The City of Lukin’s water supply is recovering but there is still work that needs to be done.
As of 5:45 pm on Thursday Lufkin Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold said:
- 2 out of the 3 water plants are fully operational and online. The other one is operating on backup power.
- 4 of the 9 water wells are on generator power. The other 5 are being worked on by Oncor.
- the 4 water wells have almost filled all of the ground storage tanks.
- The city will start to pump to the elevated tanks and water should return to homes soon.
- It is hard to say how much water will get to homes due to leaks.
- boil water notice still in effect.
- People need to walk their property and check for leaks.
- People can call the city to report leaks.
“It is imperative that citizens continue to conserve water until we have all of our wells back up and fully functioning. We expect that to happen once power has been fully restored,” City spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth said.
The city coordinated two different water distribution events in downtown today with Brookshire Brothers. The city and Angelina County have applied for help with future water distributions from the state.
“We would like to take a moment to thank the people who made getting the generators here from Houston possible: Councilman Ward No. 4 Mark Hicks, Stephen Greak and Clay Keith,” said Pebsworth. “We also appreciate the continued tireless efforts of Oncor as they have been working closely with us through this process.”
Water conservation tips provided by the City of Lufkin include:
- Limit water use to necessities
- Take short showers
- Delay clothes washing if possible
- Don’t leave the water running while brushing your teeth
The city has also asked residents to continue to monitor homes and businesses for water leaks. As service returns, leaks that were masked by low water pressure and freezing temperatures will become evident.
