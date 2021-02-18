City of Nacogdoches issues boil-water notice for its residents

From the City of Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - Due to rolling electrical blackouts on Monday evening damaging the City of Nacogdoches Surface Water Treatment Plant and causing extremely low to no water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Nacogdoches Public Water System 1740003 to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). This notice applies to all of the Nacogdoches Water Supply area and entities using City water.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to human consumption purposes. Bring water to a vigorous rolling boil, then boil for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may rely on bottled water for consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
Public water system officials will notify customers when water is safe for consumption purposes and boiling is no longer necessary. Officials will also issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information, especially with those who may not receive this notice directly (e.g., people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Nacogdoches Call Center at
(936) 559-2510.