City of Nacogdoches says rolling blackouts ended, water supply being restored

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches residents are still experiencing the extreme effects of winter storms Uri and Viola that moved into our area on Sunday, Feb 14. The City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County Emergency Management teams are working around the clock to restore vital services - in particular electricity and water.
The National Weather Service reports a Winter Storm Warning through noon today and a Hard Freeze Warning from 6 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Friday. Expect a slight chance of snow showers and freezing rain this morning, adding to already dangerous driving conditions. Weather conditions should improve slightly on Friday with mostly sunny weather and a high of 37.
Electric Supply Rolling blackouts mandated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) have now ended. This applies to all Oncor and Deep East Texas Electric customers. Current outages are related to equipment damage from ice accumulation and downed trees. No specific restoration times are available as electric providers work around the clock to make repairs. Customers should report outages to their applicable electric company:
- Deep East Texas Electric: 800-392-5986
- Oncor: 888-313-4747, online at https://stormcenter.oncor.com, text OUT to 66267, or through the MyOncor Mobile App.
If you are dependent upon electricity for medical needs, seek an alternate location for shelter. Call 911 for medical emergencies; do not wait it out for the power to be restored.
Water Supply Electrical power has been restored at the City of Nacogdoches surface water plant. Critical pumps are operational through manual override, and water is now filling the depleted holding tanks. The process to gain an adequate supply of water in the tank and distribution system may take another 24-48 hours. As water is distributed into the city limits, customers may notice leaks in pipes that are now unfrozen. Report water leaks to 936-559-2900 so that water can be shut off at the meter. If you are able to turn off the water on your own, please do so before calling to report the leak. A boil water notice remains in effect for those using City of Nacogdoches water. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to human consumption. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil, then boil for two minutes.
Alternate ways to boil water without electricity include:
- Fireplace or wood stove
- Gas stovetop
- BBQ grill (outside only)
- Camp stove In lieu of boiling, individuals may rely on bottled water for consumption.
Public water system officials will notify customers when water is safe for consumption and boiling is no longer necessary. Officials will also issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Shelters Shelters are available through Godtel and city and county facilities. Space is limited due to COVID restrictions, and citizens are encouraged to seek shelter with friends, family and neighbors if possible. Those requiring shelter should call 936-559-2510. Transportation to the shelters is available if requested.
Roads and Businesses Road conditions worsened Thursday morning as leftover rain and melted snow have turned to ice. Fallen trees, limbs, and downed power lines are also creating hazards, making it near impossible for drivers to safely maneuver roadways. Use caution when driving.
There is still a chance of additional freezing temperatures throughout Saturday morning. Few grocery stores, gas stations or other businesses are open due to power outages and water supply issues.
A call center is available 24 hours a day at 936-559-2510 for any shelter and City services questions. Staff may not be able to give information on store closures, weather questions or power restoration. Contact 936-559-2900 for questions regarding water. City of Nacogdoches residents are strongly encouraged to sign up for NacWise alerts by visiting nactx.us/nacwise.
