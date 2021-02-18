City of Nacogdoches says rolling blackouts ended, water supply being restored

Water Supply Electrical power has been restored at the City of Nacogdoches surface water plant. Critical pumps are operational through manual override, and water is now filling the depleted holding tanks. The process to gain an adequate supply of water in the tank and distribution system may take another 24-48 hours. As water is distributed into the city limits, customers may notice leaks in pipes that are now unfrozen. Report water leaks to 936-559-2900 so that water can be shut off at the meter. If you are able to turn off the water on your own, please do so before calling to report the leak. A boil water notice remains in effect for those using City of Nacogdoches water. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to human consumption. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil, then boil for two minutes.