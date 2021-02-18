Ice, snow accumulations damage property in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Damage from the winter storm continues to be reported across the Piney Woods.
On top of no electricity or water, some in Angelina County are also dealing with property damage because of ice and snow accumulations.
“This morning around 7:30, there was a crash, but I didn’t hear it,” Hudson resident Judy Cole said. “My neighbors did, and my daughters did. The shop roof collapsed.”
Cole said her shop roof sustained damage from ice and snow weighing it down and even causing water damage to one of the rooms underneath. As of Wednesday morning, she said her house had no lights and low water pressure.
“There’s a metal beam going through the Ford pickup truck and there’s a beam sitting on the trailers,” Cole said. “The only thing holding the roof up is the horse trailer. We have heat lamps on our animals and pets inside the house.”
“It was about 6:00 this morning, and the alarm had gone off. My managers that live next door actually heard it. That’s when we discovered the weight of the snow and ice had collapsed the roof,” said Robert Truett, the founder of the 58 Junction Cafe and Ice House off of FM 58.
Truett said to their outdoor patio and pavilion area collapsed.
While he said there was no damage to the inside of the facility, he added that the past few months have been challenging with the pandemic and now the winter storm.
“There’s people wanting to get out,” Truett said. “There’s businesses that want to help. A lot of businesses have gone out of their way to people ever way they can. There’s sort of a sense of the community coming together. And if there’s anything good to come out of it that would be one thing.”
Luckily in both instances, no one was hurt.
Both Cole and Truett said they hope to have repairs started as soon as conditions become favorable.
