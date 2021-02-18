Nacogdoches water, power restoration updates show progress being made

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - The latest information from the City of Nacogdoches is that progress is being made getting water back to customers, and rolling blackouts are over.
Electrical power has been restored at the City of Nacogdoches surface water plant, city officials say. Critical pumps are operational through manual override, and water is now filling the depleted holding tanks.
The process to gain an adequate supply of water in the tank and distribution system may take another 24-48 hours.
The City of Nacogdoches and and Nacogdoches County joint operation center held a press conference at the Nacogdoches Police Department Thursday afternoon. Judge Sowell said that neighboring electric co-ops have volunteered to help counties like Nacogdoches restore their power. Some customers in rural areas may not have power immediately; it may be days or a couple of weeks.
Sowell said to call 936-559-2510 if you would like to go to a warming shelter and need to know where they are, or if you need transportation to one.
Nacogdoches police and firefighters have blankets to distribute to anyone in need of them.
Sowell saked that people remain patient, but ask for help if you need it, and check on your neighbors.
