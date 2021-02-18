DETEC customers could be without power for up to 3 more weeks

In full transparency we have as much damage, if not more, as we did from prior hurricanes. At this time, we estimate that power restoration may take up to 3 weeks to complete. Please keep in mind that this is a good faith estimate and our goal is to exceed this timeline, but we must deliver realistic information to our membership. We hope to have a timeline per area soon. Unlike a hurricane or tornado in which damage is heavy in certain areas, this damage is widespread and still occurring. Please understand that crews are working as fast as they physically and safely can. Co-ops whose terrain did not produce as much damage as ours, have begun to offer help both from their crews and contractors on hand. We are mobilizing those units to aid in our restoration.