Texas A&M AgriLife to host health care transitions workshop for those with disabilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is hosting a webinar series on health care transitioning from pediatric care to adult care for individuals with disabilities.
The three-part series will provide parents, caregivers, self-advocates and family members the resources and information needed to help plan and prepare for the differences within the pediatric and adult health care systems.
Webinar schedule:
Pediatric Care to Adolescent Care, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on February 17
Adolescent Care to Adult Care, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on February 24
Heath Care System Differences, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 3
