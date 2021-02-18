WEBXTRA: Long lines in Lufkin for those seeking propane

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Propane companies around East Texas are seeing long lines with homeowners looking to get their tanks refiled and stay warm at home.
In Lufkin, a line stretched nearly a mile for customers looking to fill up at Lyons LP Gas.
Paul Hart said that by 1:40 pm they had already distributed about 2,100 gallons of propane.
“This is probably the busiest since I have been here,” Hart said. “I have been here for 6 years. They say the hurricane was bad and this beats it by far. We are trying to conserve but get people what they need. We want to get people gas as bad as they want us to get them gas. We are having problems getting transports in so we are playing a waiting game and trying to ration it.”
Other businesses in Lufkin had similar lines today.
