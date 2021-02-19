Anonymous Good Samaritan clears driveway for single mom

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It started with Jade Champion and her son, Asher, taking a stray cat into their garage to help it survive the cold.
Jade made space to invite it in by shoveling snow in her driveway with the only tool she had - a piece of cardboard.
Then she went inside to make some lunch.
Later, she heard her Ring doorbell alarm go off, but thought it was just the mail.
“I gave him his lunch. I went outside to check the mail and there was no mail,” Champion said.
“It was like a trick,” her son chimed in.
“It was a trick, so I got confused, and then, out of the corner of my eye, I looked at my driveway and I noticed it was clear,” Champion said.
When she checked the video caught by her doorbell, Champion saw that a stranger had cleared her entire driveway, porch and sidewalk.
Champion shared the video on Facebook to try and find the mystery helper and say thank you.
“My dad used to do that for us a lot. He used to come over and shovel our driveway or mow our lawn, but when he moved away, it fell on me and him to do it. So, just seeing somebody else kind of step up and just do that for a single mom, well that was super heartfelt,” Champion said.
Champion would like to repay them by buying them dinner or baking cookies, and to pay it forward by helping some elderly neighbors clear their driveways.
