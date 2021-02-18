First Alert: Ending the week in the deep freeze, but we thaw out this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Hard Freeze Warnings are in place for all of East Texas through 10 a.m. Friday as record lows will be in jeopardy both tonight and then again tomorrow night into Saturday morning.
With skies gradually clearing out tonight, we will see overnight lows bottom out in the middle-to-upper teens, making for a deep freeze in East Texas.
After starting off in the deep freeze, sunshine will be with us on Friday, leading to daytime highs topping out in the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees. Yes, it will be cold, but it will be our first step in the right direction as the sunlight and above freezing temperatures will slowly get our melting process underway.
We will then have one more deep freeze Friday night into Saturday morning where another record low is in jeopardy of going down. Look for wake-up temperatures on Saturday to be in the upper teens to near 20-degrees before climbing to near 50-degrees under mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. By jumping another ten-degrees on Saturday, this is the day that most of our melting will take place.
By Sunday, we will see increasing clouds and southerly breezes, which will lead to highs around 60 before a weak cold front moves in Sunday night, providing us with a minor, 30% chance of rain.
Behind this weaker frontal passage, it will be chilly, but much warmer overall next week as cool mornings give way to milder afternoons as highs find their way back into the middle 60′s by Tuesday and Wednesday, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.
