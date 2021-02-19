First Alert: The melting and thawing out process gets going this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have one more night in the deep freeze before we can say good riddance to the freezing temperatures going forward. This has led to the issuance of another Hard Freeze Warning through 10 a.m. Saturday.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 10′s to lower 20′s. It should be noted that the record low for tomorrow morning is 24-degrees set back in 1908. That record will likely be broken.
A frigid start to our weekend will end on a much milder note. After climbing out of the deep freeze, we expect to see mostly sunny skies and a light, south wind take our temperatures up to 50-degrees by Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday, we will see increasing clouds and southerly breezes, which will lead to highs around 60 before a weak cold front moves in Sunday night, providing us with a minor, 30% chance of rain.
Behind this weaker frontal passage, it will be chilly, but much better than we saw this past week. Monday’s highs will be in the middle 50′s under sun-filled skies.
Outside of a brief, light freeze come Tuesday morning, we are looking at warmer mornings next week with wake-up temperatures generally in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the 60′s.
Our next notable chance of rain will be with a cold frontal passage next Thursday.
