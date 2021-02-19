Free water, meals available in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans are helping the community by offering free water, we are compiling a list of resources.
Timber Creek Church - Lufkin providing hot meals for anyone in need - Friday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 2021 S John Reddit Drive, Lufkin 75904
Diboll VFD & Diboll PD - One case of water per vehicle donated from Brookshire Bros. - Friday, Feb. 19 begins at 9 a.m., at Main Station 59 enter through Devereux to avoid traffic jam on 59
Natural Grocers - Tyler 2 gallons of water per person, 4820 S. Broadway
