Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! For the first time since Saturday evening, we are NO LONGER under a First Alert Weather Day. Roads are still slick and hazardous due to ice so PLEASE take it slow, or just wait until this afternoon to hit the road. Skies today will remain mostly sunny as highs climb into the lower to middle 30s in the afternoon for today, but temps will drop below freezing again overnight so expect another round of ice and slick spots early tomorrow morning. Thankfully afternoon temperatures dramatically warm over the weekend, with 40s on tap for Saturday and 50s for Sunday! Thanks to temperatures warming WELL above freezing each day, roads will finally become drivable for all East Texans this weekend. Clouds increase on Sunday and a few showers will be possible later in the day and early on Monday as a weak cold front moves through the area. Morning lows on Monday could get close to freezing but will begin to warm by Tuesday thanks to a quick return of southerly winds. Folks, we are almost out of this historic and frustrating winter system. There is plenty to fix I know, but at least the weather will soon begin to cooperate with us. Stay warm.