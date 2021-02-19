Gov. Abbott waives regulations for commercial vehicles delivering resources to Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today temporarily waived certain regulations from the Department of Motor Vehicles to aid in the response to winter weather and power outages throughout the state. The waivers issued by the Governor will allow commercial vehicles conducting responsive activities to travel in Texas as long as the vehicle is registered elsewhere. They will also allow commercial vehicles conducting responsive activities not currently registered under the International Registration Plan to travel in Texas, so long as the vehicle is registered in one of the 48 contiguous states in the U.S.