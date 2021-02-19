Nacogdoches city, county officials update utilities situation after massive winter storm outages

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City and County of Nacogdoches held a joint press conference Thursday afternoon to provide the latest on power and water outages.
Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares says the ERCOT-mandated rolling blackouts destroyed equipment and caused others to failures at the Service Water Treatment Plant by Lake Nacogdoches.
Power has been restored and staff are working on repairs and restoration. A boil water notice is in effect for those who do have water pressure.
“We believe we will be able to make significant progress through this weekend, and as a result you may see intermittent service throughout the weekend as those tanks are filled,” Canizares said.
As of this afternoon, County Judge Greg Sowell says about 14,600 meters with ONCOR and Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op are without power in Nacogdoches County.
“Both electric providers say the blackouts have ended and the outages are caused by ice accumulations that has damaged their infrastructure and downed their power lines in specific areas,” Sowell said.
Sowell says neighboring co-op’s are assisting with restoration and for Deep East Texas Electric customers in remote areas that could take up to three weeks. They are asking that electric company and ONCOR to prioritize the restoration to rural water supply corporations.
“If you are a customer of a rural water supply, the chances are good that you a generator power running at the power plant so we’re trying to alleviate the fuel needs by restoring their power,” Sowell said
In terms of shelters, Canizares says GODTEL still has capacity. The City Recreation Center is at capacity no longer accepting people for shelter but the County Civic Center has room. They are spreading people out due to the pandemic.
“What we request is if individuals have family members or friends where they can stay with them to obtain warmth, food and certain with the water situation with water previsions, we ask that folks stay with family and friends if at possible. And if not, to please utilize GODTEL or the Civic Center as a shelter of last resort.”
The Nacogdoches Police, Fire and Sheriff’s Office will hand out blanket and supplies as well as check on people if they do not want to go to a shelter. If you do head to a shelter there are things you need to do first.
For residents in Nacogdoches County, before going to a designated shelter, call (936) 559-2510 to ensure where to go to get proper resources. City officials said if transportation is needed, there can be ways to accommodate.
- To report water leaks in Nacogdoches, call (936) 559-2900.
- For ONCOR customers in Nacogdoches County to report power outages, call 1-888-313-4747 or text “OUT” to 66267.
- For Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative customers in Nacogdoches County to report power outages, call 1-800-392-5986.
- To report downed power lines or fallen limbs on power lines in Nacogdoches County, call (936) 559-2607.
To watch the press conference in its entirety, click here.
