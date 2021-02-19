Nacogdoches County reports 18K without power

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches city and county staff will continue to release winter weather updates in the coming days. Realizing many in our community are without power and cannot receive these notifications electronically or through typical media outlets, we ask those who have access to them share vital information with family, friends, and neighbors.
Weather - A hard freeze warning remains in effect until 10 am and again from 6 pm through 10 am, Saturday, Feb 20. Temperatures are expected to peak at 38 degrees Friday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Electric Supply - As of Friday morning, 8,800 Deep East Texas Electric Co-op (DETEC) meters and approximately 10,725 Oncor meters in Nacogdoches county were without service. Deep East Texas Electric Co-op (DETEC) crews, assisted by several neighboring co-op teams, have made slow but steady progress re-establishing power to much of its territory. No specific restoration timelines are available for DETEC customers. Oncor crews also worked throughout the night to restore power to areas impacted by the ice storm, aiming to re-energize most by early Sunday. If you notice tree limbs hanging on power lines or downed power lines, please report these immediately to dispatch at alldispatch@nactx.us. Customers can report power outages to their applicable electric company:
- Deep East Texas Electric: 800-392-5986
- Oncor: 888-313-4747, online at https://stormcenter.oncor.com, text OUT to 66267, or through the MyOncor Mobile App
If you depend on electricity for medical needs, seek an alternate location for shelter. Call 911 for medical emergencies; do not wait it out for the power to be restored.
Water Supply - Reestablished water distribution continues throughout the city of Nacogdoches. While some areas now see adequate flow, others may continue to experience low to no water pressure. City residents should plan for reduced water supply through Monday, Feb 22 and continue to conserve water by not running appliances that require large amounts of water (e.g. washing machines, dishwashers, and limit showering to five minutes or less). Additionally, several water supply corporations (WSC) in the county are struggling to meet the demand for water. Emergency management staff are partnering with these WSC and DETEC for priority power restoration to bring essential equipment online. It is critical that leaks are identified and reported quickly to prevent a subsequent loss in pressure. If you experience a leak, turn off the water at the meter. If you are unable to turn it off yourself, contact 936-559-2900 for assistance. Hard freeze conditions may result in damage to exposed pipes and additional pipe breaks and leaks can be expected.
A boil water notice remains in effect for those using City of Nacogdoches water and several county WSC. Contact your particular WSC if unsure of your boil water status. Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to human consumption. Bring water to a vigorous, rolling boil, then boil for two minutes. Do not consume any ice from refrigerators. In lieu of boiling, individuals may rely on bottled water for consumption. Public water system officials will notify customers when water is safe for consumption and boiling is no longer necessary. Officials will also issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to the initial notice.
Water Bills - City Utility bills due on Monday, Feb 22 will not be assessed a late payment penalty due to City facilities being closed the week of Feb 15-19.
Warming Shelters were opened to the public Sunday, Feb 14 with the onset of power outages and below-freezing temperatures. Space is limited due to COVID restrictions, and citizens are encouraged to seek shelter with friends, family, and neighbors if possible. The City and County shelters will begin the process of transitioning people back to their homes over the weekend. The Godtel shelter will remain open and those requiring shelter should call 936-559-2510.
Roads and Vehicles - Road conditions have drastically improved, though drivers should remain cautious of potential hazards created by freezing temperatures and downed trees. Abandoned vehicles should be removed from roads. Beginning this evening, cars that have yet to be moved may be towed.
Restaurants and Grocery Stores - Some restaurants and grocery stores in the Nacogdoches area are now open for residents to purchase essential goods. City health inspectors will be speaking to restaurants throughout the morning reminding them about the boil water notice and the proper procedures to follow in order to be open.
Communication - A call center is available 24 hours a day at 936-559-2510 for any shelter and City services questions. Staff may not be able to give information on store closures, weather questions or power restoration. Contact 936-559-2900 for questions regarding water and water leaks. To report fallen trees, limbs, downed power lines, and blocked roadways email alldispatch@nactx.us.
Trash services for the city will resume on Monday, Feb 22. If you have immediate trash disposal needs, two roll-off dumpsters are available at the Nacogdoches Recreation Center (1112 North Street). Use these as a resource until normal trash services resume next week.
City of Nacogdoches residents are strongly encouraged to sign up for NacWise alerts by visiting nactx.us/nacwise
