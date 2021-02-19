Nacogdoches County reports 18K without power

Water Supply - Reestablished water distribution continues throughout the city of Nacogdoches. While some areas now see adequate flow, others may continue to experience low to no water pressure. City residents should plan for reduced water supply through Monday, Feb 22 and continue to conserve water by not running appliances that require large amounts of water (e.g. washing machines, dishwashers, and limit showering to five minutes or less). Additionally, several water supply corporations (WSC) in the county are struggling to meet the demand for water. Emergency management staff are partnering with these WSC and DETEC for priority power restoration to bring essential equipment online. It is critical that leaks are identified and reported quickly to prevent a subsequent loss in pressure. If you experience a leak, turn off the water at the meter. If you are unable to turn it off yourself, contact 936-559-2900 for assistance. Hard freeze conditions may result in damage to exposed pipes and additional pipe breaks and leaks can be expected.