Nacogdoches family safe after snow-laden branch crashes through roof

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We are hearing about more damages in Deep East Texas due to the winter weather.
A tree fell on family home located on Pinecrest Drive, off of Appleby Sand in Nacogdoches.
LeAnn Solmonson says they have about five 150-year-old pine trees in their yard. On Wednesday afternoon, a branch broke off and came through the kitchen roof.
“It sounded like huge sheets of glass just shattering. I could not figure out what it was at first because we do not have that much glass around. We jumped up and ran in the kitchen,” Solmonson said. “There was tree branch sticking out of the roof and there’s insulation everywhere. There’s broken wood from the roof. There was water coming in from there the snow had been on the roof. So, it was pretty scary.”
Ice and snow caused the tree limb to collapse. Solmonson, her husband Garry and her father-in-law were home when it happened.
“Our neighbors were in their yard and they saw when the branch came through our roof,” Solmonson added.
Solmonson says the yard is also destroyed, but they are making it.
“My husband did get up on the roof and put a tarp up there. It is all tarped off and no more water is coming in at this point,” Solmonson explained. “Because ice was all still melting, there was still stuff coming in. He took some sheets of poly and made a little funnel thing that directed all the water into a bucket.”
The Solmonson family plans to hire someone to check out the roof. But due to the weather, that person might not be available for a while.
Solmonson says her family will spend the next few days cleaning up, as long as the weather permits.
