Nacogdoches ISD moving to virtual learning until mid-week, will provide meals for students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Nacogdoches Independent School District:
The return to in-person instruction for Nacogdoches ISD will be delayed until at least mid-week while repairs continue to take place at several campuses and facilities in the district. On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 22-23, NISD will be 100 percent virtual instruction with all students and teachers working remotely.
Some teachers and students may be unable to access the internet next week because of ongoing electrical outages, Superintendent Dr. Trujillo said Friday.
“The district will work around these problems on Monday and Tuesday,” Trujillo said. “Students whose homes don’t have electricity or don’t have access to the internet will not be penalized for being unable to complete assignments.”
Sub-freezing temperatures combined with extensive electrical outages during the week have resulted in damaged water lines across the district. NISD maintenance crews are working through the weekend to make as many repairs as possible but a number of campuses and facilities will require extensive restoration before they’re ready to host students and staff.
There is the potential that all repairs will not be completed by Tuesday, requiring some campuses to remain closed. If that’s the case, a decision would be made no later than noon Tuesday for a return to in-person classes on Wednesday. The closures could be limited to certain campuses, meaning some may be able to open and others are closed while crews continue to restore services.
While virtual instruction takes place next week, NISD’s Student Nutrition department will be providing meals for students. Locations to pick up meals will be announced later this weekend after all NISD kitchens have been inspected.
“This is an unprecedented disaster to strike Nacogdoches,” Trujillo said. “The impact on the school district and our community will be long-lasting.
“In the meantime, our first and most important consideration is the wellbeing of our students and staff as well as their families. There will be times in the coming days where students and staff may not be able to connect with a lesson. When that happens, we will work through these challenges with the understanding that once we move past the winter storm, electrical outages and water shortages we can resolve all the related problems that might affect virtual and in-person learning.”
Students and their parents can watch the district’s website, NacISD.org, and social media accounts for updates. Notifications will also go out to parents by telephone call and email.
