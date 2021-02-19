Texas Rangers investigating death at San Augustine County Jail

The report states that when Herrera stepped out of the vehicle, a deputy observed a controlled substance in Herrera’s seat. Herrera was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and booked into the San Augustine County Jail. At approximately 8:25 a.m., Herrera was discovered on the floor of his isolation cell in medical distress, possibly having a seizure. The report states that EMS was “immediately notified” and transported Herrera to CHI St. Luke’s Medical Center in San Augustine.