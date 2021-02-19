Tyler County judge provides an weather-related update for residents

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - We spoke with the judge of one East Texas county to get an update on how their county is doing following this week’s winter storm.
Tyler County Judge Jacques Blanchette said crews are doing the best they can to restore water to people in a timely fashion.
“There are multiple water supply corporations as well as the city within the county. Many of them had had interruptions in their services from broken lines,” Blanchette added. “There have been disruptions but all crews, as we understand it through the emergency operation center, have been onsite and working to restore those lines and bring it service back up to their customers.”
