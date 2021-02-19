5 wells now pumping out Lufkin water supply

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin said Oncor has reestablished power to one additional well, meaning five wells are now pumping instead of four.
The city said Oncor is now working to reestablish power to the remaining three wells.
The city said they also have a well that experienced a mechanical issue during the first ice storm. It has been offline since that time. A city crew is out there now working to diagnose the problem and get it back online.
The water-leak call center and task force continue to operate around the clock. As of 10 a.m., the call center has taken 86 requests for task-force service.
The task force is out in the field and working to get to everyone as quickly as possible.
The city continues to ask everyone to do their part and check for water leaks around their homes and businesses throughout the day. If you find a leak and can’t turn the water off yourself, contact the call center at 936-633-0357.
They said it is imperative for everyone to continue checking for leaks throughout the day. Water pressure is continuing to rise and as it does, leaks that weren’t there before will show.
The city said as for when everyone will have some sort of service, think of it this way: Our pipe system is like an 800-mile water hose. With low pressure, it will take some time to get water flowing to the end of the hose. Another example would be filling an ice cube tray from one end. It takes time for a section to fill and begin moving water to the next.
A boil water notice remains in effect.
