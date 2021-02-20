City of Nacogdoches: Bottled water being handed out at county volunteer fire departments

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - A limited supply of bottled water is now available for distribution at Nacogdoches County VFD locations.
If you have access to tap water - even under a boil water notice - please allow others first come, first serve to this limited resource.
Pallets of bottled water have been provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches- City Government and Nacogdoches County Emergency Management.
Locations:
- Cushing VFD
- Douglas VFD
- Etoile VFD
- Garrison VFD or Garrison square
- Lake Nac VFD, Sta 1
- Lilbert Looneyville VFD
- Loco Valley VFD
- Martinsville VFD
- Melrose VFD, Melrose Water Supply
- Sacul VFD
- Woden VFD