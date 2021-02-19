First Alert: Getting a chance to thaw out this weekend after starting in the deep freeze

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have one more night in the deep freeze before we can say good riddance to the freezing temperatures as we progress through the weekend.
With partly cloudy skies and high pressure overhead tonight, we will be in store for one last hard freeze as overnight lows drop down to near 20-degrees. The record low for Saturday is 24-degrees, so we should see a new record go down by tomorrow morning.
A frigid start to our weekend will end on a much milder note. After climbing out of the deep freeze, we expect to see mostly sunny skies and a light, south wind take our temperatures up to 50-degrees by Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday, we will see increasing clouds and southerly breezes, which will lead to highs around 60 before a weak cold front moves in Sunday night, providing us with a minor, 30% chance of rain.
Behind this weaker frontal passage, it will be chilly, but much better than we saw this past week. Monday’s highs will be in the middle 50′s under sun-filled skies.
Outside of a brief, light freeze come Tuesday morning, we are looking at warmer mornings next week with wake-up temperatures generally in the 40′s and 50′s with highs in the 60′s.
Our next notable chance of rain will be with a cold frontal passage next Thursday.
The extended outlook trends toward warmer than normal temperatures as we round out February, which is a welcome sight for many in East Texas.
