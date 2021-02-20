High demand of non-emergency calls to the Nacogdoches call center

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The winter weather continues to affect many Nacogdoches residents.
City officials say there has been an extremely high demand for emergency help related to water, power restoration and pipe issues.
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner has details on how the non-emergency call center has been operating this week.
City of Nacogdoches staff member Hanna Andersen says phones have been ringing off the hook.
“The calls that we are getting are more informational. Also, because city offices were closed, we are getting calls that would normally go to the water office for people who need, their pipes are starting to unfreeze,” Andersen said. “They are noticing that they have busted water pipes or leaks, and they’re calling to make sure they can get their water turned off to prevent damage. So those are a lot of the calls that have been coming in this morning.” According to Andersen, people with medical emergencies should call 911 to immediately reach a first responder.
If people have questions about road conditions, they can contact the non-emergency call center line for further assistance, as well.
“We started to try to keep track of how many we were getting when the call center started on Monday, and quickly realized they was no way we would be able to. So, we had to call in additional staff people beyond what we had scheduled to try to help,” Andersen added. “Our HR director in here answering phone calls. We have library staff here. We have just whoever could come in to help us help citizens, we put out the call and our staff are amazing. Anybody who could come in did.”
Andersen says they anticipate continuing the non-emergency call center for few more days, if necessary.
“Now that the weather is going to be going back to normal, this is when the real problems are going to reveal themselves. The long-lasting problems of water and pipes being busted, with people asking how do I fix it or what if my power is still out,” Andersen explained.
For more information about how to contact the Nacogdoches and Lufkin call centers for non-medical emergencies… go to our KTRE homepage, scroll down and click the link in the big red box.
