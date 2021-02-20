Lufkin ISD will be closed Monday for repairs, clean up on campuses

From Lufkin ISD
LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - Lufkin ISD will remain closed on Monday, Feb. 22 due to extensive repairs and clean-up on campuses. Some campuses do not have electricity and others have water issues. There will be no virtual learning. Our dedicated maintenance staff is working tirelessly throughout the weekend to clean up and repair pipes and water damage at the schools.
We appreciate your patience and understanding as we prepare our schools for a safe return. Continue to watch for updates on the district website and social media.