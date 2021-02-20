Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk explains why you should clean ice off car

With ice on the road, the driver could not quickly pull over onto the shoulder, so he was forced to slow down to near a crawl with his hazards on while slowly drifting toward the side of the road. By slowing down in the middle of the road, he created a hazard for himself and anyone behind him that might not be able to slow down in time to avoid a collision. Thankfully for the driver, he was able to safely make it over to the shoulder and clear all the snow and slush off his windshield.