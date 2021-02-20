Meteorologist Cody Gottschalk explains why you should clean ice off car

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The sunshine is finally out in full force this afternoon after a cold and icy week. While things are improving, there are still some icy hazards on the roadways in the form of ice, snow, and slush.
That goes for on top of your car as well. Take this upcoming story from one of our viewers as a cautionary tale. As he was traveling near Rhone’s Quarter, he started going down a hill. During his descent, he noticed ice on the road, so he began to slow down. While slowing down, all the slush that was on the roof of his car slide forward onto his windshield, totally blocking out all visibility of the road.
With ice on the road, the driver could not quickly pull over onto the shoulder, so he was forced to slow down to near a crawl with his hazards on while slowly drifting toward the side of the road. By slowing down in the middle of the road, he created a hazard for himself and anyone behind him that might not be able to slow down in time to avoid a collision. Thankfully for the driver, he was able to safely make it over to the shoulder and clear all the snow and slush off his windshield.
This is a great example of what could happen to you if you do not take any precautions with sitting snow and ice on your vehicle. We usually aren’t equipped to deal with much snow here in East Texas so you might need to get a little creative with how you clear the snow.. otherwise, you might see your own brush with danger. Back to you.
