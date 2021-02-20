Morris County man accused in Kansas of multiple instances of child sex assault

OGDEN, Kansas (KLTV) - According to the RIley County Police Department in Kansas, an East Texas man has been arrested in connection to a series of rapes reported to have occurred in Ogden, Kansas from 2004 to 2012.
Police say that on November 11, 2020, officers filed a report for several past rape and aggravated criminal sodomy offenses in Ogden, listing a now 21-year-old female as the victim. The suspected rapist is a man she knew, she told police.
Michael James Tschantz, 46, was arrested this afternoon at the Naples Texas Police Department on a Riley County District Court warrant for five counts of rape of a child under 14 years of age.
Tschantz is currently confined in the Morris County Jail on a $600,000 bond pending extradition to the Riley County Jail.
Police are asking anyone who has further information about Tschantz to please contact RCPD Detective Brian Johnson at (785) 473-2323 or bjohnson@rileycountypolice.org, or your local police department.
Due to the nature of this crime, police say no additional information will be released.
